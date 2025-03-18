Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,173 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises about 3.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Valaris worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAL opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

