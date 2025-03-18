Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QCOM stock opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

