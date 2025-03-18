Tejara Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.28% of Precision BioSciences worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 40.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 36,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $172,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,096.29. This represents a 25.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider J. Jefferson Smith sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $49,274.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,837.60. This represents a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,734 shares of company stock worth $39,946 and sold 47,279 shares worth $222,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.