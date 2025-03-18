Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

