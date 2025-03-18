Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.