Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 24,043 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 172.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

