Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

