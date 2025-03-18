Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

