Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,708 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,071,000.

Shares of IOO opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

