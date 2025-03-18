RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,951 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,030.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $916.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $406.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $989.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $945.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

