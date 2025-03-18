Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires Shares of 1,152 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.19. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.