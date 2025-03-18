Hooked Protocol Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.41 million and $6.86 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 226,415,396.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.14321153 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $6,765,491.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

