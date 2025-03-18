Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 17,984 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of AerCap worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AerCap stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

