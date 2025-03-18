Strike (STRK) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00009611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $43.66 million and $2.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,732.00 or 1.00119277 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,550.20 or 0.99899262 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,496,597 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum that enables users to earn interest on their crypto holdings and borrow assets using smart contracts. Its native token, STRK, facilitates governance and incentivises participation within the ecosystem, driving decentralised decision-making.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

