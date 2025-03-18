BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 94,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.23.

TMO opened at $519.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

