PDS Planning Inc Purchases 3,398 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 289.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.