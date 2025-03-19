Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,880. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $789.79 million, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AOSL. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.