Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Director Sells C$40,140.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$40,140.00.

Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

BLN opened at C$6.86 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.45 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLN shares. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

