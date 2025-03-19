Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Director Sells C$40,140.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$40,140.00.
Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.
Blackline Safety Stock Up 2.4 %
BLN opened at C$6.86 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.45 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.54.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.
