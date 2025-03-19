Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Senior Officer Sells C$72,914.40 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Senior Officer Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$72,914.40.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of EFR opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.43 and a 1-year high of C$10.44. The stock has a market cap of C$845.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.