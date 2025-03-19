Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Senior Officer Sells C$72,914.40 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Senior Officer Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$72,914.40.

Shares of EFR opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.43 and a 1-year high of C$10.44. The stock has a market cap of C$845.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

