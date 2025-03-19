Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Acquires A$32,372.70 in Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Dalbosco acquired 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.35 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,372.70 ($20,619.55).

Gerard Dalbosco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Gerard Dalbosco acquired 20,000 shares of Nanosonics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.36 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,140.00 ($55,503.18).

Nanosonics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

