Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.91. Red Cat shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,212,047 shares trading hands.

RCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Cat news, insider George Michael Matus sold 287,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $2,853,903.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 685,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,740.60. This trade represents a 29.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,577.60. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,827 shares of company stock worth $17,336,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

