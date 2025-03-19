Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.39. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 53,293 shares trading hands.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $692.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

