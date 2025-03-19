Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 62,577 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
Bioventus stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $775.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
