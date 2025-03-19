Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Update

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 949,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.80. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $535.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
