Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.9 %

CLH stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $186.54 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.