OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $10.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 393,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.32. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

