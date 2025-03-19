StockNews.com Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Hold

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 2,599,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $777.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.90. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $9.08.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.