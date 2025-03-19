Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 66,839 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,629,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AUGW stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

