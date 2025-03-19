Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Sells $849,800.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

