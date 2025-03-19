Growth Stocks To Research – March 16th

Blackstone, BlackRock, and Prologis are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies anticipated to experience higher-than-average earnings growth compared to the broader market. These companies often reinvest profits into expansion initiatives rather than paying dividends, making them appealing to investors focused on long-term capital appreciation despite potentially higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.01. 5,222,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $167.02. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $28.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $928.74. The company had a trading volume of 623,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,018. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $983.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $986.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

