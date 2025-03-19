Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,750. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $251.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

