Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,738 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

