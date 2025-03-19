Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

