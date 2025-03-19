Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
