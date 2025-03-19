Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.