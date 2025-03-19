Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $5.35 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.