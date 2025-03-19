Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

AR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 194,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,571. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $41.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.