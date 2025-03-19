Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 158,569 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7,540.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,569 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $189,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VV stock opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

