Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,867,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,204,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,211,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

AZO stock opened at $3,611.51 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,704.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,415.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,250.39.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,200. The trade was a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,651.91.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

