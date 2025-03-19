JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,505,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 6,931,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85,054.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
JAPAN POST BANK stock remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $11.07.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
