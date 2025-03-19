JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,505,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 6,931,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85,054.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

JAPAN POST BANK stock remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Get JAPAN POST BANK alerts:

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.