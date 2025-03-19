Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 78,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,644. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Luci bought 49,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,753.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,432.58. The trade was a 4.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

