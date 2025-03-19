Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.02. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 72,181 shares trading hands.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

