Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 6,100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $44,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 120.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,115,237.54. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $363.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 712.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.