ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $21.90. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 468,590 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after acquiring an additional 820,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,364,000 after purchasing an additional 633,604 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

