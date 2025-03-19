Councilmark Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

