SageOak Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SageOak Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.