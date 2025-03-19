North Forty Two & Co. Takes $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of North Forty Two & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
