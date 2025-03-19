Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.88.

BLD stock opened at $300.66 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $288.31 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.47.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

