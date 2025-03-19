Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $11,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $8,888,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $5,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

