Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,660 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.17, for a total value of $830,238.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,427,059.27. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $344.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.30 and a 200 day moving average of $380.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

