Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

