Critical Comparison: Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) and Its Peers

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nano Nuclear Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -$10.15 million -73.46 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors $1,278.08 billion $598.83 million 8.27

Profitability

Nano Nuclear Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nano Nuclear Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 1152 4919 4735 101 2.35

Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.56%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Nano Nuclear Energy rivals beat Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

